Ariana Grande joined her fiancé, Pete Davidson, at a comedy club in NYC on Friday, June 15, where they hung out with John Mayer.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer was on hand to support the Saturday Night Live star as he performed at the Comedy Cellar on Friday night.

In a photo posted on Instagram by comedian Sherrod Small, the newly engaged couple could be seen posing with their tongues out alongside some of Davidson’s fellow stand-up performers as well as Mayer.

“The Almost Newlyweds,” Small captioned the picture, adding, “Pete good move, she’s smart, funny and adorable. Congrats.”

Davidson, 24, also shared a photo on Instagram showing him onstage and wrote, “went home last nite.”

While Grande, who posted a video on Saturday, June 16, in which almost every word she said was “Pete,” hasn’t officially confirmed their engagement, the Trainwreck star referenced their relationship on Instagram on Friday showing their hands intertwined, with her huge engagement ring on display. “U know what you’d dream it be like? It’s better than that,” he captioned the photo.

“So much better,” she commented on the pic.

Us Weekly broke the news on Monday, June 11, that the pair were engaged after just a few weeks of dating.

“They are a perfect fit,” one insider told Us. “They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Us confirmed that they were dating last month, just days after Grande, 24, announced her split from her boyfriend of nearly two years, Mac Miller. Davidson and his on-off girlfriend of two years, Cazzie David, also called it quits in May.

Since then the singer and the comedian have been inseparable and, as their romance heated up, Davidson got two tattoos inspired by the Grammy nominee.

