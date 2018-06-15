Ariana Grande is stealing all of our “Focus.” The 24-year-old hasn’t officially confirmed her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, but the newly engaged couple are at least talking about it on Instagram!

On Friday, July 15, Davidson posted a photo showing his and her hands and feet intertwined, with a big engagement ring on display. “U know what you’d dream it be like?” the 24-year-old wrote. “It’s better than that.”

And then Grande commented on the upload. “So much better,” she wrote. (She also added a heart emoji and a cloud emoji.)

The Instagram love came just hours after Grande and Davidson’s appearance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Dinner in New York City on Thursday, June 14. And earlier on Friday, the songstress tweeted, “i cant believe my life rn tbh if i’m dreaming pls knock me the f–k back out.”

Multiple sources exclusively told Us about the engagement on Monday, June 11, just weeks after news of the relationship broke. “They are a perfect fit,” one insider said. “They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

A lot of fans are celebrating the surprise engagement, including Jennette McCurdy, Grande’s former Sam & Cat costar. “I’m super proud of her and excited for her. I hope that she’s super happy,” the 25-year-old told ET. “They seem like they’re a great fit. From what I know of her, he seems like exactly a good person for her.”

