Pete Davidson Gets Two Ariana Grande-Inspired Tattoos

Head over heels! Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson got two tattoos inspired by his new girlfriend, Ariana Grande.

The comedian, 24, got a black bunny ears mask — which is the artwork from the singer’s Dangerous Woman album — inked behind his ear. He also got Grande’s initials — AG — tattooed on his thumb.

The tattoos were done by London Reese from The Black Lantern and the artist shared a photo of Davidson’s bunny ears body art on Instagram on Saturday, June 2, captioning the pic, “We had a good night.”

Some commenters were concerned about the actor rushing to document his fledgling relationship, with one writing, “What if they break up? It’s kinda silly to get a tattoo related to someone you’ve been with for a short amount of time.”

But another expressed their love for the tribute, referring to the couple by their nickname and writing, “So happy for petiana.”

Another pointed out that Davidson also has a tattoo dedicated to his ex Cazzie David, who he split with in May after dating for two years.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 21 that Davidson and the “No More Tears Left to Cry” singer were dating. “It just started,” a source told Us at the time.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official earlier this week, with a Harry Potter-themed photo posted by Davidson that showed them wearing matching Hogwarts robes.

Grande also shared a pic of the Trainwreck actor kissing her on the cheek. “I thought u into my life,” she captioned the sweet snap. “Woah ! look at my mind.”

As previously reported, the Grammy nominee was in the audience on Friday, June 1, when Davidson performed his stand-up act at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

