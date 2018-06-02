A supportive girlfriend! Ariana Grande was in attendance at boyfriend Pete Davidson’s stand-up show in Atlantic City on Friday, June 1, Us Weekly can confirm.

Davidson, 24, opened up for Dave Chappelle at his sold-out show at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s The Event Center. A source tells Us exclusively that Grande, 24, was with the Saturday Night Live comedian and sat in the audience with her security team during her beau’s performance. Davidson’s set kicked off the Borgata’s summer-long 15th Birthday Celebration, and the insider told Us that the comedian didn’t make any jokes about his new relationship or his recent split from Cazzie David.

Chappelle, 44, has an extremely strict cell phone policy for his shows and made everyone lock their phones in bags ahead of the performances. Comedian Wil Sylvince, who took the stage before the SNL star, was able to get a photo with the couple and shared it on Instagram on Friday.

“In Atlantic City @petedavidson & I giving a handful of Laugh Beatings before Dave Chappelle went up and destroyed the stage,” he captioned the snap. “Got to meet @arianagrande who cool as frozen mangos!”

Us Weekly confirmed on May 21 that Davidson and the “No More Tears Left to Cry” singer were seeing each other. “Ariana and Pete are dating and it’s casual,” a source told Us at the time. “It just started.”

The pair confirmed their relationship on Wednesday, May 30, with a Harry Potter-themed Instagram photo. “The chamber of secrets has been opened,” Davidson captioned a snap of them wearing matching Hogwarts robes. She also shared a photo of him sweetly kissing her on the cheek on Thursday, May 31, and captioned it: “I thought u into my life 💭 woah ! look at my mind 💡⚡🙈.”

Prior to dating Davidson, Grande was in a relationship with rapper Mac Miller. They announced in May that they were going their separate ways after two years of dating. Davidson dated David for two years before splitting last month.

