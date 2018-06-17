Ariana Grande Teases ‘New Apartment’ With Fiance Pete Davidson

Shacking up! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are adding another milestone to their whirlwind romance — new digs.

The 24-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” singer took to Instagram on Saturday, June 16, to let fans in on the newly engaged couple’s next adventure and it appears they’ll have a lot to add to their wedding registry.

“Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” Grande captioned a Story with a funny picture of Spongebob Squarepants.

Their big move comes less than one week after Us Weekly broke the news that the pop star and Saturday Night Live comedian were engaged after just a few weeks of dating.

The two haven’t shied away from sharing their adoration for one another on social media since news of their relationship was confirmed on May 21. Earlier this week, Davidson, 24, posted a sweet picture of his hands locked with his fiancée’s, showing off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

“U know what you’d dream it be like? It’s better than that,” he captioned pic, to which Grande responded, “So much better.”

Though the two are creating a home of their own, Grande accompanied her beau to support him as he performed at his old stomping grounds on Friday, June 15.

“Went home last nite,” Davidson captioned a picture of himself onstage at New York City’s Comedy Cellar.

Comedian Sherrod Small documented the night in a fun photo posted to his Instagram. “The Almost Newlyweds,” Small wrote alongside the photo,** which shows the couple surrounded by Davidson’s fellow stand-up comedians, as well as John Mayer. “Pete good move, she’s smart, funny and adorable. Congrats.”

