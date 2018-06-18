No “Problem” here! Ariana Grande has been playing coy about her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, but now she’s ready to be more vocal about the recent upturn in her love life.

The 24-year-old tweeted as much on Sunday, June 17, as she fended off trolls. “girl we know you love him but are you dumb,” asked one Twitter user.

Grande simply replied: “nah.”

“u really don’t give a f–k do u?” asked another fan in response. And that’s when the Sweetener singer opened up.

“forreal,” Grande wrote back. “The truth is ☕ i been the f–k thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n s–t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is.”

The tweet came just a day after the pop star implied she and Davidson, also 24, had moved in together. “Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, June 16, captioning an image of SpongeBob Squarepants.

On June 11, Us Weekly exclusively revealed Grande and Davidson were engaged after just a few weeks of dating. “They are a perfect fit,” an insider told Us. “They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Since that news broke, the couple have hung out with John Mayer in New York City, and Davidson even showed off Grande’s engagement ring on Instagram. “U know what you’d dream it be like?” he wrote in the caption to the ring pic. “It’s better than that.”

