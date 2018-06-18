Making a commitment! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson just revealed more tattoos. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, posted on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 18, showing her hand, next to another, both showing off a new tattoo on their hands: “H2GKMO.” Fans on social media explained that the acronym means “honest to God knock me out,” one of Grande’s favorite phrases.

She tagged Davidson, as well as two friends in the post. Tattoo artist Jon Mesa also revealed in an Instagram post that the Saturday Night Live star got “REBORN” tattooed on his hand, inspired by the Kid Cudi alum.

The pair, who got engaged after only a few weeks of dating, are also shopping for their new apartment together. On her Instagram Story, Grande showed Davidson lifting up his shirt while the pair shopped for rugs for their home. “Adults” she wrote on the video.

On Saturday, June 16, the singer revealed that the newly engaged pair were planning to move in together. “Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” she wrote on Instagram Stories next to a fun photo of Spongebob Squarepants.

The duo is crazy about each other, a source revealed to Us Weekly shortly after their engagement news broke on June 11. “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” an insider told Us exclusively. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

On June 2, tattoo artist London Reese revealed on Instagram that he just inked two new tattoos on Davidson, both honoring Grande: a black bunny ears mask behind his ear and “AG” on his thumb.

