Mac Miller died on Friday, September 7, Us Weekly confirms. He was 26.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells Us that authorities responded to the “Self Care” rapper’s home in the San Fernando Valley area after 11 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, he died from an apparent overdose.

Miller (real name Malcolm McCormick) spoke candidly through the years about his ongoing battle with substance abuse. He was arrested on May 17 on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run after hitting a utility pole with his 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and knocking it down. The LAPD told Us Weekly at the time that Miller fled the scene but later confessed at his home.

“I made a stupid mistake,” he told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe on July 23. “I’m a human being. Like, [I] drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened. … I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally, like, have the whole thing stop.”

Miller and his girlfriend, pop star Ariana Grande, called it quits in May after two years of dating. She is now engaged to Pete Davidson.

“Life is stressful, so of course there were stressful times. It’s not that unique,” the MC told Lowe after the breakup. “I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple.”

Miller’s tour to promote his new album, Swimming, was scheduled to kick off on October 27.

Us Weekly has reached out to Miller’s rep for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

