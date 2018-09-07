Speaking out. Mac Miller’s family has released a statement regarding the rapper’s death.

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the family told TMZ. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, September 7, that Miller died at the age of 26. The Los Angeles Police Department told Us that officers responded to the “Programs” rapper’s San Fernando Valley home after 11 a.m. and he was pronounced dead at scene.

TMZ reported that Miller died of an apparent drug overdose. News of his death came months after he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence. During the May 17 incident, the rapper hit and knocked down a utility pole wit his 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Miller opened up about his “stupid mistake” during an interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in July.

“I’m a human being. Like, [I] drove home drunk,” he admitted at the time. “But it was the best thing that could have happened. … I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally, like, have the whole thing stop.”

Before he died, Miller announced a tour to promote his latest album, Swimming. It was scheduled to begin on October 27.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

