Mac Miller is breaking his silence. The “Programs” rapper opened up about his April split from Ariana Grande for the first time in a new interview.

“Life is stressful, so of course there were stressful times. It’s not that unique,” Miller, 26, told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe on Monday, July 23. “I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple.”

Us Weekly confirmed in early May that Grande, 25, and the MC called it quits ahead of the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but “in actuality, the relationship had run its course long before that,” a source said. The “God Is a Woman” singer began dating Pete Davidson soon after. Us broke the news in June that the Saturday Night Live star, 24, proposed to Grande.

Miller insisted that he did not pay attention to the headlines because he was busy recording his upcoming album, Swimming. “I haven’t been on the internet,” he said. “People have [asked] … ‘Are you OK? Is everything OK?’ … It just all seemed kind of unimportant, the need to show people I was OK. Like, what is that? Where does that come from? Why do we have this need to use social media and the internet?”

The “Donald Trump” rapper did not directly address Grande’s engagement to Davidson, though he did state that they have both moved on. “It’s strange. Like, the whole [breakup] is a little strange, but it’s not negative. It’s just a part of something that’s going to continue to help make me who I am,” he said. “It’s all positive energy. I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I’m sure she is with me.”

Miller later spoke about his May 17 DUI arrest, which came just a few weeks after his split from the Grammy nominee. “I made a stupid mistake,” he admitted. “I’m a human being. Like, [I] drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened. … I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally, like, have the whole thing stop.”

