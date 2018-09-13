Will wedding bells soon be ringing? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may be tying the knot sooner than expected.

The “No Brainer” singer, 24, and the 21-year-old model were spotted at a marriage license courthouse on Thursday, September 13, in New York City, according to TMZ.

The sighting comes weeks after Baldwin raved about her “perfect” summer with Bieber, who proposed in July during the couple’s getaway in the Bahamas. Bieber and the Drop the Mic cohost reunited in June nearly two years after they ended their on-again, off-again romance.

“Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot and has changed him as a man. He thinks she is forever and considers her as his best friend and soulmate.”

Another insider told Us that the couple “want a private wedding without media scrutiny and just want it to be with friends and family.”

Baldwin gushed about her engagement earlier this month during an interview with Stellar magazine. “I’m beyond excited,” she said, noting that the negative criticism hasn’t affected her. “I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life.”

