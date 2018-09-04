So long and farewell! Hailey Baldwin is bidding adieu to a summer of love and new beginnings.

“Kissing goodbye the most perfect summer of my life!!” the 21-year-old model captioned a light-hearted Instagram photo of herself on Monday, September 3. “Feeling insanely grateful for everything this season of my life has brought me and even more excited for what’s next.”

Baldwin reunited with on-again, off-again beau Justin Bieber in June, nearly two years after they called it quits. Bieber, 24, popped the question during the couple’s romantic getaway in the Bahamas in July.

“Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair in August. “Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is forever and considers her as his best friend and soulmate.”

The “No Brainer” crooner and the Drop the Mic cohost have already began planning their nuptials. “They want a private wedding without media scrutiny and just want it to be with friends and family,” the insider told Us. “Justin also believes that God has helped him a lot.”

Baldwin spoke publicly about the engagement for the first time during her Sunday, September 2, interview with Australia’s Stellar magazine.

“I’m beyond excited,” she gushed, noting that she tries to block out negative criticism of her relationship. “I don’t think it’s affected me really. I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life.”

