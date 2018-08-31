A changed man? Justin Bieber has a new attitude since fiancée Hailey Baldwin came back into his life, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything,” the insider reveals. “Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate.”

The source adds: “Justin is over his crazy phase, and is more approachable and has been talking to lots of fans when he’s out. He’s happy to show the world that Hailey is his girl and he feels at ease with her.”

As for their nuptials, the pair are thinking small. “They want a private wedding without media scrutiny and just want it to be with friends and family,” the insider tells Us, adding, “Justin also believes that God has helped him a lot.”

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, got engaged on July 7 after he popped the question in the Bahamas. Us exclusively reported in June that the two were hooking up again. They previously dated from 2015 to 2016.

“Hailey actually is running the show and has a lot of control in their relationship,” a source said earlier this month. “Justin really listens to her and trusts her.”

The Drop the Mic cohost referred to the “Sorry” singer as her “absolute best friend” in an Instagram post on August 19.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

