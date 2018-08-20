He’s not just her future husband, he’s her “absolute best friend.” That’s what Hailey Baldwin called fiancé Justin Bieber in an Instagram post she uploaded on Sunday, August 19.

In the photo, the duo are snuggled up on a boat, and the 21-year-old’s diamond engagement ring from jeweler Solow & Co. is on full display.

Bieber, 24, has also raved about his betrothed on Instagram — posting a lengthy tribute to Baldwin, for example, just two days after he proposed to her in the Bahamas.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote in the July 9 post. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly … My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!!”

In fact, the Purpose singer prioritizes her thoughts and feelings, a source exclusively told Us Weekly this month: “Hailey actually is running the show and has a lot of control in their relationship. Justin really listens to her and trusts her.”

Meanwhile, he and the model are planning their wedding and hoping to “get married really soon” in a “private, intimate” ceremony, according to sources.

“The venue they had their heart set on wasn’t available for this fall so they’re waiting for other options,” another insider told Us. “They didn’t put pause on anything. They just want to make sure their day is perfect and exactly what they want.”

Bieber and Baldwin dated from 2015 to 2016, then took a break before rekindling their relationship in June 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!