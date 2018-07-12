The great mystery surrounding what jeweler Justin Bieber worked with on Hailey Baldwin’s massive engagement ring has been solved. On Wednesday, July 11, the Biebs confirmed in a tweet that the NYC-based Solow & Co. was behind the design. “Thank you @solowco,” he tweeted along with the engagement ring emoji. The brand followed it up with it’s own announcement on Instagram, congratulating the lovebirds and promising to celebrate the occasion by donating $5,000 to the charity of Hailey’s choice.

“Congrats @justinbieber @haileybaldwin on a spectacular design collab💎💍🤝❤,” Solow & Co. shared on Insta alongside a pic of the happy couple. “In honor of the young couples engagement SOLOW & CO. is proud to mark the occasion w a $5K donation to Haileys charity of choice, the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Fund @thebaldwinfund ✨🙏.”

According to its website, Solow & Co. has operated as a private jeweler for some three generations. After starting in Antwerp, Belgium, in 1926, the family biz has had offices in NYC for the last 75 years, and it specializes in “diamond jewelry in fine whites and fancy yellows from 5 carats to over 100 carats and exotic fancy colors such as pink, blue, green and red from 1 carat to 20 carats.” It should come as no surprise then that Hailey’s sparkler is enormous.

While she’s yet to give Us a clear close up of the design, fans who witnessed the pair get engaged in the Bahamas last week shared pics on social of the 21-year-old model with a large oblong-shaped stone on *that* finger.

It’s not yet clear if Hailey collaborated with her beau on the design, but we do know she’s dropped some hints over the years about what kind of style she likes. In 2012, she re-tweeted a user who joked, “If my ring isn’t as big as Blake Lively’s, I don’t want to get married.”

As it turns out, her ring looks quite a bit like the beauty Ryan Reynolds proposed to Blake with. The former Gossip Girl star’s sparkler features a blinding oval-cut stone and matching diamond eternity band.

The rumor mill has speculated that the Biebs dropped around $2 million on his Solow & Co. design, which is allegedly around the same price Blake’s rung in at, so clearly the “Baby” singer was looking to spare no expense on the “love of his life.”

