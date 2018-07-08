Hailey Baldwin was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand on Sunday, July 8, hours after Justin Bieber proposed to her.

A photo of the newly engaged couple surfaced on Twitter on Sunday, with Azy Manzur, the man who posted the pic, writing, “well my friend just met justin bieber and hailey baldwin in the bahamas and she is wearing a ring.”

The pal told Manzur that the pair looked “very happy and relaxed.”

Baldwin, 21, is dressed in a neon-yellow bralette and Daisy Dukes in the pic, while her fiancé is shirtless and wearing red board shorts. The model is holding a drink in her left hand, revealing the sizeable stone.

A source close to the blonde beauty confirmed to Us Weekly earlier on Sunday that the “Love Yourself” singer, 24, had proposed to her at a resort in the Bahamas on Saturday, July 7.

TMZ, which was the first to report the news, reported that Bieber got down on bended knee in front of guests at the luxury getaway after his bodyguards asked vacationers to put away their phones, “because something special was about to happen.”

Bieber’s proposal comes less than a month after Us Weekly confirmed that the pair — who previously dated from 2015 to 2016 — were hooking up. They’re rekindled romance began shortly after Selena Gomez pulled the plug on her on-again relationship with the “Sorry” singer.

Gomez, who dated Bieber on and off since 2011, has not spoken publicly about the pair’s quick engagement and was seen soaking up the sun on a boat in NYC, wearing a blue and white bikini and cheering on her male pals as they jumped into the river.

