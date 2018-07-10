Hailey Baldwin has been in the public eye for over a decade. We’ve seen her accompany her father Stephen Baldwin to red carpet events as a young teen wearing super cute dresses — and she caught our eyes every time. But while she’s always had a knack for fashion, there’s no doubt her style has evolved since then as she has.

The model, who’s now engaged to Justin Bieber, slays every red carpet she steps foot on. With her glam-meets-street-style vibe, She stuns in gowns, minidress and jumpsuits and doesn’t shy away from wearing ultra-lux brands like Elie Saab, Cushnie et Ochs and Zuhair Murad. Her off-duty model outfits are also pretty sweet from distressed denim to beanie hats— she has proven to be a stand out on and off the runway.

Scroll down to take a look through Hailey Baldwin’s fashion evolution through the years.