Solo night out! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) brought her A-game while attending the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2 — but the one thing that was missing? Her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey, 25, looked stunning in a white Saint Laurent gown that she paired with black stockings and a statement-making train. During an interview with E! News, the model revealed that she was going for a “simple and elegant” look inspired by Jerry Hall. She also teased that she was looking forward to having a “girl’s night out” with her famous friends at the New York City event.

Hailey’s appearance comes after she recently seemed to call out her husband’s fans for leaving unkind comments on her posts. “Leave me alone at this point,” the model said in a TikTok video last month. “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

In response to the clip, eagle-eyed followers noticed that Hailey received many rude messages for a previous video where she was lip-synching to Justin’s song “One Time.” The social media users noted that most of the spam comments were about the Canada native’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Justin, 28, and Gomez, 29, previously dated on and off for eight years before calling it quits for good in 2018. The “Peaches” singer was originally linked to Hailey from 2015 to 2016 and later rekindled his romance with the Arizona native. The couple tied the knot in September 2018.

Following their nuptials, Hailey opened up about the decision to give her connection with Justin another try.

“I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were gonna get married or [it] was going to lead to that,” she explained in an interview for Hillsong Channel in May 2020. “I didn’t necessarily know what the timeline was gonna be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith … and I just trusted the people I knew [who] had watched me go through the whole journey with him, without him and then back together with him.”

Hailey later shut down claims that there was overlap between her romance with Justin and his relationship with the Only Murders in the Building actress. “People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together,” she shared during an episode of Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” in November 2021. “Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out.”

That same month, Hailey discussed the commitment that she shares with her now-husband when it comes to ups and downs in their marriage. “Neither of us were going to be the person to say, ‘I quit,'” she said during the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast. “Neither of us were going to be the one to walk away from the situation. Because we were just both like, ‘Hey, we chose fight for this, so we’re gonna keep fighting past whatever we need to.’”

