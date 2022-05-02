Heating up date night! The 2022 Met Gala wasn’t just about making a fashion statement — it was an excuse for some of Hollywood’s biggest couples to enjoy a night on the town.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds didn’t let their duties as two of the co-chairs at the Monday, May 2, event take away from their couple style. The Gossip Girl alum, 34, and the Deadpool star, 45, embraced the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which called for upscale, black-tie fashions.

The pair — who share daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 — sizzled as they posed side by side on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Lively donned a rose gold Atelier Versace gown as she started her procession to the museum. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress stopped on the steps and unveiled a teal train and matching gloves, giving off regal vibes. She topped off the look with custom Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including a tiara and drop earrings and Christian Louboutin heels.

“This year was especially nerve-wracking,” Lively told Vogue on the red carpet, revealing that her wardrobe paid homage to New York City and its monuments, including the Statue of Liberty. “I always try to honor the theme. [So] looking at the city that I love [and] not just the fashion.” (Her change from the gold gown to a teal color was a nod to the Statue of Liberty, which was initially a bronze color before evolving to its current green hue.)

The nod to the Gilded Age in America — which took place in the 19th century and is known for a steep rise in wealth and development — was seen with multiple attendees’ looks.

Pregnant Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, for their part, opted for the traditional and classic color combo of black and white for their sleek Met Gala looks, both of which were designed by Louis Vuitton.

The Games of Thrones alum, 26, and the musician, 32, who share 21-month-old daughter Willa, appeared to be in good spirits as they enjoyed their parents’ night out ahead of their second child’s arrival. (Us confirmed in March that Turner is pregnant, with a source exclusively saying that the little one is due “in the middle of summer.”)

Scroll down to see which couples embraced love and fashion on the 2022 red carpet: