Another lovebug! Sophie Turner is pregnant with her and Joe Jonas’ second child together, multiple source confirm to Us Weekly.

In Touch broke the news on Tuesday, March 1, that the Game of Thrones alum, 25, and the Jonas Brothers member, 32, have another little one on the way.

Turner’s pregnancy comes two years after Us confirmed she and Jonas were starting a family. A source exclusively told Us at the time that the England native was due to give birth “in the middle of summer.”

The pair’s daughter, Willa, now 19 months, arrived five months later. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the new parents’ rep told Us in a July 2020 statement.

“Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything,” another insider explained to Us at the time of the moniker they chose. “[It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby’s arrival.”

While Turner and Jonas have kept life with their baby girl private, the duo have given rare quotes about her over the years.

“It’s been amazing,” the DNCE member said during a May 2021 CBS This Morning appearance, noting that “naps are nice” while raising the “gorgeous” little one.

As for Turner, the Dark Phoenix star called motherhood her “favorite job” two months prior. “I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama @joejonas and my beautiful baby girl,” the Emmy nominee wrote on her Instagram Story in March 2021 while celebrating her first Mother’s Day.

She and the former Disney Channel star were “already” thinking about baby No. 2 in November 2020, a source exclusively told Us of their family plans at the time.

“They are really excited to expand their family,” the insider explained. “Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

Turner and Jonas are also the proud aunt and uncle of three nieces. Kevin Jonas shares daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, with his wife, Danielle Jonas, while Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed a daughter via surrogate in January.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the Voice coach, 29, and the Quantico alum, 39, told their Instagram followers last month. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

A source exclusively told Us at the time that the couple, who wed in December 2018, want “at least two children” someday.

With reporting by Travis Cronin and Diana Cooper

