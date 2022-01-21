The next generation! Back in the early aughts, the Jonas Brothers exploded on the scene with their infectious pop hits. Since then, members Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas have grown up and started their own families.

Before the band of brothers was created, they were an ordinary family living in New Jersey. Parents Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas expanded their family in November 1987 when they welcomed eldest son, Kevin. Sons Joe and Nick followed in August 1989 and September 1992, respectively. They later welcomed Frankie Jonas — who was subsequently nicknamed “the Bonus Jonas” — in September 2000 shortly before the elder three started making music together.

Amid the band’s rise to the top of the pop charts, they began exploring romantic relationships. The Celebrity Apprentice alum was first to find love, marrying Danielle Deleasa in December 2009 after they met on an island vacation.

“I remember the date we met May 23rd. The date we got engaged July 2nd, And of course the date we were married December 19th. I remember these not because I’m good with numbers. (I’m a musician, after all.) I remember them because they are the three most important days of my life,” Kevin gushed over his bride in a December 2019 Instagram post for their 10th anniversary. “I guess not counting my birthday, since if I wasn’t born, I never would have met Dani. My wife of ten years. My best friend of twelve years. The love of my life. I can not explain how amazing it is to look back on our journey together and to see how much we have grown together! You help me see my true potential in all things. You make me better, stronger, and show me what love is every day. So what I will say to my best friend, mother of my children, and forever love. This is just the beginning.”

The then-newlyweds went on to star in two seasons of their own E! reality TV series, Married to Jonas, before welcoming the first Jonas cousin. The couple — who reside in New Jersey — welcomed Alena in February 2014 and Valentina in October 2016.

“[We’re] very excited,” the “Cake by the Ocean” performer exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2013 after the former hairstylist confirmed her first pregnancy. “I think this is a good time for adding a new member of the family. And you obviously don’t really know what to expect until he or she is actually here but then it will all kind of sink in. You just talk about it, but when we’re actually able to hold that baby, our niece or nephew, that will be exciting.”

Several years later, Joe started dating Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner. The pair eloped in May 2019 before hosting a lavish, second ceremony in France. Their daughter, Willa, was born in July 2020.

“It’s been amazing,” Joe later gushed over his daughter in May 2021 during an appearance on CBS This Morning. “It’s been forced time at home [amid the coronavirus lockdown] I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and [have] my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor was the last “Sucker” crooner to expand his brood. Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas — whom he wed in December 2018 — were more than happy to play the role of cool aunt and uncle for the time being.

The India native made headlines about their family planning during her set at Netflix’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which aired in November 2021. After Chopra Jonas noted that she and her spouse were the only JB couple not to have kids of their own, she had a special announcement in store.

“Nick and I are expecting,” the Baywatch star said, pausing for dramatic effect. “To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

After the Quantico alum previously teased her prospective motherhood intentions in a January 2022 Vanity Fair profile, the couple announced that they had secretly welcomed their first child.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple shared via Instagram later that month. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Scroll below to get to know the Jonas Brothers’ children: