He found his paradise! Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas (née Deleasa) have a romance that’s as dreamy as a love song.

Before the Jonas Brothers made it big, Kevin and Danielle met while both their families were vacationing in the Caribbean. At the time, Danielle had no idea that she had just met a member of what would become one of the biggest bands of the early 2000s. The “Year 3000” performer got Danielle’s number from her older sister — and stopped at nothing to make a connection.

“You know how you’re supposed to meet somebody and call like two or three days later?” Kevin said during an interview with Glamour magazine in August 2012. “Well, I cyberstalked her after we met and cyberstalked to see what flight she was going to be on coming home, and then I called her the minute she landed. That might have been a little overboard, but I just went for it.”

While his drastic effort might have been “a little much,” the former Disney Channel star thought it was worth the risk. “It worked out in my favor, right?” he told the publication.

The duo eventually hit it off and tied the knot in Long Island, New York, in December 2009. They share two daughters: Alena Rose, born in February 2014, and Valentina Angelina, born in October 2016. When the Jonas Brothers went back on the road in 2019, Kevin admitted that it was hard to be away from his family while touring.

“It’s hard,” he said on an October 2019 episode of Barstool Sports’ “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “I fly home as much as I can. Say we have a day off, [I] get up at 5 and fly home, turn it around the next morning, and I’ll be home for 18 hours. There isn’t much of a balance … but at least you’re there.”

Despite the challenges of being a working dad, the “Burnin’ Up” artist is grateful to have a supportive Danielle by his side. When celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary in December 2019, Kevin penned a lengthy tribute to his lifelong partner.

“My wife of ten years. My best friend of twelve years. The love of my life. I [can’t] explain how amazing it is to look back on our journey together and to see how much we have grown together! You help me see my true potential in all things. You make me better, stronger, and show me what love is every day,” he wrote via Instagram. “So what I will say to my best friend, mother of my children, and forever love. This is just the beginning, we haven’t even started our journey and I [can’t] wait for the next 10 and then the next.”

