Making time for family! The Jonas Brothers revealed that quarantining with their wives has been a blessing in disguise.

On Friday, May 15, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas joined SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mashup via video chat and gushed about their significant others.

“I feel like this time has been really rewarding, to be able to spend with the family,” Kevin, 32, said.

The oldest Jonas sibling has been at home with his wife, Danielle Jonas, and their two daughters, Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3, during the health crisis.

“We’ve actually been getting on very well, so I’m happy with that,” he said.

Joe, on the other hand, is a newlywed, having celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Sophie Turner on May 1.

“We appreciate and we know that time for ourselves is important,” Joe said. “So I’ll do my thing, she does her thing, even though we’re all under one roof. I think that’s been helpful for us.”

The couple, who Us Weekly confirmed in February are expecting their first child together, have been “having a good time” isolating in their new home in Los Angeles.

“We got married last year, so we’re new to this, so we’re still enjoying that time,” Joe, 30, said. “Also, we were on tour for what feels like more than a year [before this], so being home is kinda nice.”

Nick, 27, is in a similar situation as Joe, after marrying Priyanka Chopra in December 2018.

“[We] only got married like a year and a half ago, so it’s been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn’t have,” Nick revealed.

While the two have had more alone time since the coronavirus quarantine began, The Voice coach admitted that they are still really busy with work.

“She’s really busy as well, oddly, in this time when we’re working from home,” he explained. “So we have that time where it’s sort of structured. Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it’s really lovely.”

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star added: “She’s the best, and I’m quite happy.”

Despite being separated from one another, the brothers have continued to work on new music together from afar.

On Thursday, May 14, the trio released two fresh tracks, “5 More Minutes” and “X” featuring Karol G.