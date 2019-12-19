



When he looks her in the eyes. Kevin Jonas reflected on his marriage to wife Danielle Jonas while celebrating the couple’s 10-year wedding anniversary.

“It is traditional for a husband to forget the anniversary of his marriage and how many years he’s been married. As you can tell today, that is not the case here,” the 32-year-old Jonas Brothers member captioned a series of wedding photos via Instagram on Thursday, December 19. “I remember the date we met may 23rd. The date we got engaged July 2nd, And of course the date we were married December 19th.”

Kevin went on to explain why he keeps track of the milestone moments. “I remember these not because I’m good with numbers. (I’m a musician, after all.) I remember them because they are the three most important days of my life,” he continued. “I guess not counting my birthday, since if I wasn’t born, I never would have met Dani. My wife of ten years. My best friend of twelve years. The love of my life. I can not [sic] explain how amazing it is to look back on our journey together and to see how much we have grown together! You help me see my true potential in all things. You make me better, stronger, and show me what love is every day.”

The Camp Rock star ended on a romantic note. “So what I will say to my best friend, mother of my children, and forever love. This is just the beginning, we haven’t even started our journey and I can not [sic] wait for the next 10 and then the next,” he concluded. “I love you to the moon and back.”

Kevin and Danielle, 33, tied the knot in December 2009. They are parents of daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 3.

The Grammy nominee shared the pair’s secret to a lasting relationship in June 2018. “That is actually the sign of a successful marriage, when you don’t know anything about each other,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Because that means you can continue to talk after eight years and find new things out!”