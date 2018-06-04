Three out of eight right! That’s how Kevin and Danielle Jonas fared when they played Us Weekly’s version of “The Newly Married Game.” While the couple couldn’t remember the name of the Keith Urban song they shared their first wedding dance to, they could recall Danielle’s favorite show to binge watch. Even more, they both agreed on who out of the two of them is more likely to clean the house. Watch the exclusive video above to see how the pair did!

The couple, who celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in December, think that knowing less about one another might actually benefit them. “This is actually the sign of a successful marriage, when you don’t know anything about each other,” the former Jonas Brother, 30, explained. “Because that means you can continue to talk after eight years and find new things out!”

When it comes to keeping their New Jersey home clean, the duo, who recently partnered with Swiffer for National Pets Month, was clear on their answer. Despite some mess from their daughters, Alena, 4, and Valentina, 19 months, and two dogs, Danielle, 31, is to thank for the cleanliness! “He still thinks he lives in a hotel,” she quipped.

When asked what Danielle’s favorite body part is on her hubby, the answers varied again. Kevin drew what he thought Danielle liked on him with certainty: his hands. “This is Danielle’s favorite body part on me,” he told Us. “I think … am I right? Let’s find out.”

Danielle revealed her real answer: the back of his neck and butt. “She just likes all of it. Hey, I like it,” Kevin said, laughing.

For more fun with the twosome, watch the video above to see if they can agree on their ideal date night together!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!