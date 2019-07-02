Still so in love after all these years! Kevin Jonas penned a sweet message to his wife, Danielle Jonas, on Tuesday, July 2, on the 10th anniversary of the day he proposed to the jewelry designer.

“10 years ago I asked @daniellejonas to spend the rest of life with me,” Kevin, 31, captioned a grainy Instagram picture from what appeared to be security camera footage that showed him on one knee in front of Danielle, 32. “I am so lucky to have found my best friend early and to spend this life with you. I love you so much! Thank you for saying yes!”

Adoring fans flooded the comments section of Kevin’s post with their well-wishes. “Aww, Congrats on 10 years! I still remember reading the news on your myspace page!” one wrote. Another added: “Oh my god. The hair. The blurry photo. The tux. It’s all so perfect.”

Kevin was only 21 years old when he popped the question to Danielle in 2009. The “Sucker” singer flew directly from a Jonas Brothers concert in Vancouver to surprise Danielle on her doorstep in New Jersey with a custom three-carat cushion-cut diamond ring that he designed himself.

The couple — who now share daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2 — met while on vacation in the Bahamas in May 2007 and tied the knot in December 2009. On a snowy night, Kevin and Danielle wed at the Oheka Castle on Long Island in front of more than 400 guests including Demi Lovato, Joey Fatone, and Kevin’s brothers Joe, Nick and Frankie, who served as groomsmen.

The beaming bride wore a strapless Chantilly lace Vera Wang gown while Kevin sported a Brooks Brothers tuxedo. Danielle replaced her veil with a silk white flower for the reception, which was a nod to the accessory she was wearing the first time she met Kevin.

More recently, the twosome, along with their daughters, were on hand in Paris to celebrate the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The “Cake By the Ocean” crooner, 29, and the Game of Thrones alum, 23, exchanged vows at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, a commune in Provence on Saturday, June 29, weeks after they wed in Las Vegas.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!