Let the festivities begin! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their famous friends and family members to France to celebrate their impending nuptials with an evening soiree.

Guests, including Maisie Williams, Ashley Graham, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas, were spotted arriving at Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France, on Thursday, June 28. Attendees wore white ensembles, from ruffled dresses to oversized tuxedo jackets to jumpsuits.

Turner, 23, and the DNCE frontman, 29, are expected to tie the knot in France this weekend. The couple made things official with a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1.

Earlier this week, the bride and groom spent time at Château de Tourreau in Provence. The pair enjoyed a personalized experience with a banner that read, “Welcome to Château Jophie.”

Joe and the Game of Thrones alum traveled to Paris before journeying on to Provence. The duo posted a photo of themselves locking lips in front of the Eiffel Tower on Saturday, June 22.

Dr. Phil McGraw slipped up ahead of the celebration by accidentally revealing the date. “Easy now! 1 week to go!” he commented on the Instagram pic. “Ha! See you at the wedding!”

The Dark Phoenix star and the singer planned a “huge party” for their second wedding, after many of their loved ones were left out of the Vegas ceremony. “The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake,” a source told Us Weekly in May. “There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

Joe’s own parents missed out on the secret vow exchange. “Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage,” he explained during a June 6 interview with SiriusXM. “So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day.’ There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were like — this is, like, just whoever’s in town.”

