Second time’s a charm?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are busy planning their next wedding celebration. The Game of Thrones star, 23, wed her pop star husband, 29, in May and is already set to walk down the aisle again… this time in France.

“Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

The party sounds like a totally different vibe from the couple’s first ceremony. The pair married at Las Vegas’ White Chapel right after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, with a pink limo and Elvis-impersonator officiant.

The source adds that Sophie and Joe are “the chillest couple,” and are letting their wedding planner take the lead. “They’ve been taking a backseat since there both so busy.”

