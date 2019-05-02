Taking a cue from Nick and Priyanka? Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will have a second wedding in France two months after they tied the knot in Las Vegas, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Us previously revealed that the couple, who got engaged in October 2017, are planning French nuptials — and now, Us can exclusively reveal that they will exchange vows overseas in June.

Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, shocked fans by getting married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator dressed in a red jumpsuit after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1. During the ceremony, which Diplo documented on Instagram Live, the Game of Thrones star rocked a white Bevza jumpsuit and veil. The DNCE frontman, meanwhile, looked handsome in a dark gray suit and white shirt.

After walking down the aisle to country music stars Dan + Shay playing their hit “Speechless,” the twosome used Ring Pops as wedding rings.

Joe’s brothers and bandmates, Nick and Kevin Jonas, stood by his side on his big day. Turner’s new sister-in-laws, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, were also there to support the duo.

While the Wednesday wedding came as a surprise to most, TMZ reported that the twosome were planning to elope after the BBMAs for at least a week. Joe previously confirmed reports that the pair planned to wed in France.

“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” the former Disney star said during an interview on the Zach Sang Show last month. “Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”

Nick, for his part, said “I do” multiple times in December 2018, marrying Priyanka during two different ceremonies in India. The “Jealous” singer revealed the family “learned a lesson” from his nuptials — buy more beer!

“Our friends drink a lot of beer, specifically, and we ran out of beer at the wedding, at my wedding, which was a big issue,” he explained on the Zach Sang Show.

Kevin, who married Danielle in December 2009 — added: “It starts to get very dark very fast with hard alcohol instead,” he joked. “It’s just, like, ‘Oh, we’re doing this now? OK.’”

Joe and Turner have yet to publicly comment on their Vegas nuptials.

