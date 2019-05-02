A spontaneous wedding? Not so much. Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s decision to get married after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards actually wasn’t a last-minute decision.

According to TMZ, the DNCE frontman, 29, and the Game of Thrones actress, 23, booked the Las Vegas chapel a week before they exchanged vows. Jesse Grice, the Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the nuptials, told the outlet that he was alerted of the wedding last week, but did not know who was getting married.

Jonas and Turner reserved the Little White Wedding Chapel from 8 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday, May 1, so no other ceremonies interrupted. The British actress wore a white silk Bevza jumpsuit and a white veil as she walked down the aisle while Dan + Shay performed their romantic tune “Speechless.” The “Toothbrush” crooner, who wore a gray suit, was flanked by his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas as Turner made her way to the altar.

The couple’s surprise wedding was streamed live on Instagram by record producer Diplo. Following the ceremony, Turner and Joe jumped into their hotel’s hot tub while wearing their wedding ensembles.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nick, 26, Kevin, 31, and Joe performed a medley of their solo and group hits at the BBMAs. The Josie actress danced in the crowd alongside Nick and Kevin’s respective wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, as the sibling trio sang three records: the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor’s song “Jealous,” the former Voice Australia coach’s tune “Cake by the Ocean” and the JoBros’ comeback single, “Sucker.”

Turner wished her now-husband luck before he took the stage and helped him calm his nerves by saying, “You’ll kill it!”

The newlyweds were first linked in October 2016 and announced their engagement one year later. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2018 that the pair planned to marry in France this summer, which Joe confirmed last month. It is assumed that the European bash will still take place, but will serve as a celebration, rather than their official wedding.

