Going to the chapel … in France! A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will wed in Europe next summer.

Speculation about where and when the twosome’s nuptials will take place began swirling on November 24 after life coach Mike Bayer posted a now-deleted Instagram Story clip that featured a white box etched with gold script that appeared to be a wedding invitation from the couple.

“Sophie and Joe 2019 France,” the box read.

The DNCE frontman, 29, and the Game of Thrones alum, 22, who got engaged in October 2017, also had a European theme at their November 2017 engagement party.

A source told Us at the time that the duo “couldn’t have looked happier” while celebrating with guests at the private bash, which was thrown at Italian and French Provençal eatery Mamo in New York City.

“Sophie and Joe have been to Mamo before and love the new chef there, Salvatore Marcello,” the source told Us. “They are big fans of his Italian style.”

The date of the pair’s nuptials was still unknown to Jonas’ brother Kevin in May. “I don’t even know when they’re going to get married, so we kind of have to plan around that,” he told Us of the “Cake by the Ocean” singer’s bachelor party. “It’ll be more just like a celebration of Joe. It’s not gonna be anything, like, crazy or anything. But I think we’ll probably do something fun and go all out.”

While little else is known about the pair’s impending ceremony, the wedding party has been at least partly decided since the beginning of the year: Turner’s GoT costar Maisie Williams told the Radio Times in January that she had already gotten a role.

Joe and Turner are currently celebrating Joe’s brother Nick Jonas‘ upcoming wedding to Priyanka Chopra in India.

