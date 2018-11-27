Counting down the days! Ahead of their wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a night out in Mumbai, India, with his brother Joe Jonas and Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner.

The groom-to-be, 26, shared a photo on his Instagram Stories on Monday, November 26, of the foursome posing outside with a group of other family members and friends. “Mumbai nights,” he captioned the snap.

Chopra, 36, was all smiles with her arms wrapped around Nick, who sported a white henley T-shirt and tan khakis. Joe, 29, and Turner, 22, stood nearby in coordinating blue outfits.

The DNCE frontman also documented his trip to Chopra’s native country on his Instagram Stories with a picture of himself sipping on a tropical drink.

Nick and the Quantico alum started dating in late May and got engaged in London in July. Since then, they have been busy planning for their December wedding in India.

“They really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in September. “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs.”

The former Bollywood actress’ bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia threw her bridal shower at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York City in October. A week later, Nick celebrated his bachelor party with brothers Joe, Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, as well as his Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker and his future wife’s brother, Siddharth Chopra.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!