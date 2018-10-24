Wedding bells are nigh! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will tie the knot in her native country before the year is out, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“The wedding is happening in India in December,” according to the insider.

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, put their love on full display on Instagram Tuesday, October 23. The Quantico alum posted a loved-up photo of herself nuzzling her fiancé of three months. “Bae,” she captioned the pic, adding a red heart emoji.

The “Jealous” singer then commented on the actress’ choice of attire, writing, “REEEDDDD DRESSSS.” Several fans pointed out his response referenced a lyric from the 2008 Jonas Brothers hit “Burnin’ Up.”

Amid her gushing over her whirlwind relationship, Chopra has been busy planning the nuptials. “They really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them,” a source revealed to Us in September. “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

The pair also have babies on the brain. Another insider told Us earlier this month that the Baywatch star and the former Jonas Brother “keep talking about starting a family together,” adding, “Nick and Priyanka can’t wait to get married. They have amazing chemistry and can’t wait to have kids. They are going to wait till after the wedding to start trying. But it’s definitely on the agenda.”

Chopra seemingly confirmed as much on October 16. “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!’” she told E! News.

Us exclusively reported in May that they duo had begun dating. The couple got engaged in July and made their betrothal official with a traditional Roka ceremony in Mumbai in August.

With reporting by Brody Brown

