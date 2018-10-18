Will Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas be the next famous couple to announce they’re expecting? The Quantico alum hinted at such when asked about her pal Duchess Meghan’s pregnancy.

“I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!’” Chopra told E! News on Tuesday, October 16.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Jonas, 26, and the 36-year-old actress, who got engaged in July, “keep talking about starting a family together,” according to a source. “They are going to wait till after the wedding to start trying,” the insider added. “But it’s definitely on the agenda.”

Another source detailed the pair’s plans to tie the knot: “The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace announced on Monday, October 15, that Chopra’s friend Meghan, 37 — whose nuptials the Baywatch star attended in May — is pregnant with her first child with husband Prince Harry. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read. The couple are currently traveling throughout Australia on their first royal tour.

Us exclusively reported when the duo’s little bundle of joy will be arriving, too. “She is due on or around May 2,” an insider said. “Meghan is a couple days just shy of her 15-week mark.”

A separate source told Us how the 34-year-old duke and duchess took the news: “Harry is elated and beside himself. … [Meghan] is excited, happy and over the moon. She’s in great health and has had a very easy pregnancy so far. Meghan has totally been herself and so far, so good.”

