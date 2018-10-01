Babies on the brain! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may not be married yet, but the two “keep talking about starting a family together,” a source tells Us Weekly.

“Nick and Priyanka can’t wait to get married,” the insider also tells Us. “They have amazing chemistry and can’t wait to have kids.”

However, the Quantico star, 36, and Jonas, 26, are planning to to walk down the aisle first. “They are going to wait till after the wedding to start trying,” the source notes. “But it’s definitely on the agenda.”

The couple — who got engaged in late July — are fully enjoying their time together. The two attended a charity sporting event in Chopra’s native India on Sunday, September 30, and the actress appeared to have a blast cheering on her beau.

“Bae in Bombae!!” Chopra captioned a series of Instagram pictures from the day that showed Jonas, 26, getting sporty. The post also included a photo showing a sweet moment between the couple as they sat on the sidelines during a break.

The “Chains” singer and Chopra celebrated their engagement in August during a romantic ceremony in Mumbai, India, with both of their families by their sides. An insider told Us at the time that “it’s a tradition to go and meet the family before the wedding.”

Though the date for their nuptials hasn’t been revealed, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that “the wedding is coming soon,” noting, “they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them.“

As for getting the details in place for their big day, the source added: “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Chopra hasn’t been shy to show her adoration for the Camp Rock alum since news broke of their romance. The actress has posted multiple shoutouts to her love via Instagram, most recently including a ranch outing and celebration of his birthday earlier this month.

