Cue the wedding bells! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged, Us Weekly can confirm.

The happy news comes nearly two months after Us exclusively reported that they had started dating.

A source tells Us that while Chopra, 36, suspected he might propose, she did not expect it to happen quite so soon. “She was thrilled,” the source said. “Nick really loves her.”

“They want to get married very soon,” the source added, noting they both are eager to start a family.

Shortly after their romance began, the pair attended his cousin’s June 9 wedding in New Jersey, where Chopra met his family. Two weeks later, they traveled to Chopra’s native India, where he met her mother. While in Mumbai, the duo hinted at the seriousness of their relationship when they stepped out wearing matching gold bands on their right hands, which they continued to sport after returning to the United States.

Since being spotted together for the first time on May 31, just days after the news broke that they were dating, the two have been gushing about each other on Instagram. “That smile,” Jonas swooned in the comments of her June 3 Instagram post, in which she’s laughing happily with two friends while dining at In-N-Out. And when he shared an Instagram video of himself with a koala while in Australia three days later, the Quantico star cutely commented, “Who is cuter? Lol.”

While some were surprised by the romance, an insider told Us shortly after news of the duo’s romance broke: “People are saying it’s a great match because they’re both so talented and understand the industry.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!