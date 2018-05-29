Hot new couple alert! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are dating, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

“They are dating and it’s brand new,” the source tells Us. “It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

News of their relationship comes after the two spent time together over Memorial Day weekend and were spotted attending the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 25.

“They walked in together just before the performance was starting, they looked great together, but no hand-holding or obvious PDA,” an eyewitness told Us of the 25-year-old “Jealous crooner” and the 35-year-old actress.

“The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show,” the eyewitness added. “They snuck out right as the show was ending.”

Following their Friday night outing, the couple attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game together on Saturday. “Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy,” an onlooker told Us. “They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.”

The outing comes less than two weeks after Jimmy Kimmel made the Quantico star blush when he asked about the possibility of a relationship between the pair after they were seen arriving to the Met Gala together earlier this month.

Playing coy, Chopra responded: “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”

Jonas previously dated Olivia Culpo before the two called it quits in 2015. Following their high-profile split, the “Chains” singer has been linked to many famous faces including Kate Hudson, Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan and Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!