Nick Jonas’ Latest Flame Is ‘Westworld’ Actress Angela Sarafyan

He’s got a type! Asked to name his ideal woman, Nick Jonas rattled off two key qualities, and now Us Weekly can reveal that his latest flame — Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan — meets those standards.

Having been raised by a tough-as-nails mom, “I’m now drawn to strong women,” he told Elle UK in a June 2016 interview, “women who are really intelligent.”

And he’s certainly drawn to the Armenian beauty. Though they’re not exclusive — he was photographed kissing Australian Annalisa Azaredo on February 28 — says the source, “He’s definitely into her.”

As previously reported, Jonas was spotted taking a bike ride with Azaredo in Sydney, Australia, before the actress fell and scraped both of her knees. The two then headed to a nearby restaurant to enjoy each other’s company.

But now, the source tells Us that the “Find You” singer’s latest flame is 34-year-old Sarafyan. “He has a thing for older women,” the insider explains in the new issue of Us Weekly of the 25-year-old, who briefly dated 38-year-old Kate Hudson.

The ”Chains” crooner was previously linked to Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler, whom he was spotted with in November 2017 at an engagement party for his brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Jonas also famously dated Olivia Culpo and Miley Cyrus.

For more, grab the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!