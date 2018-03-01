Does Nick Jonas have a new lady in his life? The “Home” singer, 25, was spotted kissing a mystery brunette woman in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, February 28, and Us Weekly can reveal that she is an Aussie named Annalisa Azaredo.

TMZ obtained photos of Jonas and Azaredo going for a bike ride. She ended up scraping both of her knees and had to get bandages before they headed to a nearby restaurant. Jonas wore a black T-shirt, dark shorts, slip-on sneakers and a black baseball cap, while Azaredo rocked a black cover-up over a purple bikini, flip-flops and a faded New York Yankees hat (which happens to be Jonas’ favorite MLB team).

The former Jonas Brothers member stared intently at the brunette beauty during their lunch date. They later went to a beach and were seen chatting, laughing and looking at his iPhone while sitting in the shade. Later that evening, the rumored couple shared a passionate kiss outside Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out on Twitter that Jonas followed Azaredo on Instagram the day before their date.

The “Jealous” crooner was last linked to Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler, with whom he stepped out at an engagement party for his brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in November. Prior to Fowler, Jonas dated Olivia Culpo, Kate Hudson and Miley Cyrus.

