Nick Jonas and Georgia Fowler are “casually dating,” Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The pair stepped out at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s engagement party at Mamo restaurant in New York City on Saturday, November 4, where they were spotted cuddling in a corner.

The model, 25, also posted a video of the newly engaged couple on her Instagram from the party, as well as a photo booth pic where she was being embraced by Turner.

Despite arriving separately, the “Jealous” singer, 25, and Fowler were seen leaving the party together when they jumped into the same SUV.

This is not the first time the pair have given an indication that they are more than just friends. Eagle-eyed fans have speculated that the two were seeing each other, with a Twitter user pointing out that Jonas had posted a picture of Fowler when they were both in London. Another referenced the model singing along to Jonas’ song on her Instagram story.

A few months ago nick posted a pic of her on his story while they were both in London 👀 — ~Ele~ (@xbeginagainx) September 16, 2017

Jonas and Fowler also follow each other on social media, with the Camp Rock alum liking a bunch of her pictures on her social media accounts.

Another fan tweeted, “Wait….are Nick Jonas and Georgia Fowler finally dating? Been watching him light up her insta for months!” A Nick Jonas fan account also claimed that the two had hung out at the same baseball game by connecting their social media posts.

Jonas was previously linked to Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo. Fowler was rumored to have dated Leonardo DiCaprio and Harry Styles.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!