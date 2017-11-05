Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated their engagement on Saturday, November 4, with a star-studded soirée at Mamo restaurant in New York City.

The bride-to-be smiled for cameras as she and her fiancé arrived for the celebration arm in arm. The Game of Thrones star, 21, looked sophisticated in a white silk blouse with black trousers, black peep-toe heels, and her hair in waves. The DNCE frontman, 28, looked dapper in a black and white patterned suit with a black dress shirt.

Guests on hand to celebrate the happy couple included Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin, Ashley Graham, Ansel Elgort and Spider-Man star, Tom Holland. The partygoers hammed it up in a photo booth before uploading the pictures on social media.

Nick and Kevin also shared a sweet family photo of the brothers posing with Turner, Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, and their younger brother Frankie Jonas.

Joe took control of the microphone at one point, singing DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean” and was later serenaded by a friend who sang Meatloaf’s “I Would Do Anything for Love.”

The happy couple were toasted by their friends with sparklers, which they later used as pretend swords.

As previously reported, the pair announced their engagement on October 15 with matching Instagram posts. “I said yes,” Turner wrote, alongside a photo of her stunning pear-shaped diamond ring. The Camp Rock star wrote, “She said yes.”

Fans began to speculate that the actress and Jonas were dating in 2016 when they were seen together at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands, before being spotted leaving an NYC hotel in November 2016. The private pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram earlier this year when Turner uploaded a photo of the musician smoking a cigar on a boat in Miami.