Meeting the family! Nick Jonas brought Priyanka Chopra as his plus-one at his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 9.

The Daily Mail published photos of the new couple walking arm-in-arm as they arrived at Laguna Grill and Rum Bar for the beachside ceremony. Nick’s brother Kevin Jones served as a groomsman and Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, was a bridesmaid.

Nick, 25, rocked a navy blue suit and white shoes. He carried what appeared to be a gift for the bride and groom. Chopra, 35, looked stunning in a gold wrap dress, matching heels and sunglasses. At one point, the pair stood up and recorded a portion of the wedding on their smartphones.

The next morning, the “Anywhere” singer and the Quantico alum had brunch with his family and other wedding guests. As seen in the photos obtained by the Mail, Nick looked casual in a red plaid shirt, a baseball cap and sunglasses, while Chopra wore a white floral dress.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on May 29 that the duo recently began seeing each other.

“People are saying it’s a great match because they’re both so talented and understand the industry,” a source said in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Priyanka knows how to have fun, but there’s also a gravitas to her. The same goes for Nick. He’s serious but has a great sense of humor.”

The former Jonas Brothers member was previously linked to Olivia Culpo, Georgia Fowler and Kate Hudson. A source recently told Us, “He loves women who are mature like him, [which] usually means he dates a little outside of his age bracket.”

