A match made in Hollywood heaven! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s new romance didn’t come as too much of a surprise to those closest to them — because, as a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly, there are plenty of reasons why they are perfect for each other!

Although their relationship is still in its early stages, the source revealed, “People are saying it’s a great match because they’re both so talented and understand the industry. Priyanka knows how to have fun, but there’s also a gravitas to her. The same goes for Nick. He’s serious but has a great sense of humor.”

Jonas, 25, is no stranger to dating older women. The “Jealous” singer “loves women who are mature like him” which “usually means he dates a little outside of his age bracket,” according to a second insider. The musician has previously been linked to Kate Hudson, who is 14 years his senior, and Delta Goodman, who was eight years older than him.

Despite the age gap, the Quantico actress, 35, and Jonas have been spotted enjoying time with each other all over Hollywood. In recent weeks, they’ve been seen getting romantic dinners, catching a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and even watching the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl on May 25.

The “Close” crooner also left his mark — and made things Instagram official — when he commented on a photo Chopra shared of her and two friends on June 3. He commented, “That smile” with a heart emoji — garnering more than 7,000 likes in four hours!

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on May 29 that Chopra and the Jumanji star were officially an item.

For more on this pair’s new romance, check out the newest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

