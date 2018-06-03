Not hiding it! Nick Jonas is making his admiration for Priyanka Chopra public. The “Close” singer commented on a photo of the actress giving her the sweetest compliment on Sunday, June 3, just days after Us Weekly confirmed that they are dating.

Chopra, 35, shared an Instagram snap of herself and some friends laughing while eating In-N-Out burgers together. “Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fav girls,” she captioned the pic. Jonas, 25, jumped in the comments section and wrote, “That smile,” and added a red heart emoji.

It’s not the first time the pair show each other love on social media. The former Disney Channel star shared an Instagram photo of himself with DJ Mustard on Wednesday, May 30, and Chopra commented on the pic with a pink heart and fire emoji.

The Quantico alum and the “Jealous” singer were spotted together for the first time together on Thursday, May 31, since it was revealed that they were dating. The pair headed out for dinner together at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, Us Weekly confirmed. A source told Us on Friday, June 1, that the new couple had “cozied up at a table in the garden patio” as they enjoyed their meal together.

“They appeared to be very into each other,” the insider said, adding that Chopra ran her hands through his hair at one point. “They were laughing, smiling and dancing at the table.”

Their date nights come just days after Us Weekly broke the news that they are an item. “They are dating and it’s brand new,” a source told Us on May 29. “It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

Rumors that the pair were seeing each other surfaced after they spent Memorial Day Weekend together. “They walked in together just before the performance was starting, they looked great together, but no hand-holding or obvious PDA,” an onlooker told Us about their outing when they went to see Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl. “The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show. They snuck out right as the show was ending.”

The next day they headed to a Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, and an eyewitness told Us they “were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy.”

“They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy,” the source added.

Jonas has been linked to several Hollywood actresses, including Kate Hudson, following his split from Olivia Culpo in 2015 after nearly two years together.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!