Out on the town! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra opted for an outdoor date night on Thursday, May 31, where they dined at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, Us Weekly can confirm.

The newly minted couple “cozied up at a table in the garden patio” as they dished on guacamole, Ceviche Verde, chicken tacos and Japanese Wagyu Beef, a source revealed to Us on Friday, June 1.

“They appeared to be very into each other,” the insider added, noting that at one point Priyanka ran her hands through his hair. “They were laughing, smiling and dancing at the table.”

The outing comes just three days after Us Weekly broke the news that the 25-year-old “Jealous” crooner and the 35-year-old Quantico alum are an item. “They are dating and it’s brand new,” a source previously told Us. “It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

The adorable pair was spotted attending a Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl over Memorial Day weekend but played coy when it came to showing affection.

“They walked in together just before the performance was starting, they looked great together, but no hand-holding or obvious PDA,” an eyewitness told Us. “The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show. They snuck out right as the show was ending.”

The following day, the former boy bander and the actress took in a baseball game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. An onlooker revealed to Us that they “were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy.”

The onlooker added: “They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.”

Though Chopra is 10 years his senior, Jonas is not a stranger to dating older women. Prior to his relationship with Chopra, the Jonas Brothers alum was famously linked to Kate Hudson, 39, and Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan, 34. He and Olivia Culpo, meanwhile, split in 2015 after nearly two years of dating.

