Former Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock announced that she is pregnant with her and husband Chris Siegfried‘s third child.

“Something’s brewing.. & it’s not my coffee. 🥰,” Hartsock, 37, captioned a video via Instagram on Saturday, May 4. She lowered her camera to show off her baby bump. “Baby #3 coming this November 👶🏼.”

Hartsock and Siegfried also share sons Asher, 7, and Zander, 5.

The duo are the rare Bachelor Nation success story. They met in 2013 on season 9 of The Bachelorette. After Hartsock was eliminated from Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor, she led her own season of the spinoff and chose Siegfried as her winner after contestant Brooks Forester voluntarily dropped out of the final three.

Related: Bachelorette's Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried's Relationship Timeline Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried are one of Bachelor Nation’s rare success stories. Hartsock first competed for Sean Lowe’s heart on season 17 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013. After making it to the hometown dates, the bridal stylist was sent packing. While Lowe ended up marrying winner Catherine Giudici, Hartsock was named the […]

“I feel like I was blindsided by my feelings for Brooks, that I couldn’t see that the one thing I always needed was right in front of me,” Hartsock told Siegfried during the final rose ceremony. “You have been by my side from the very beginning … I thank you every day for never giving up. And you mean the absolute world to me. I love you. I love you so much.”

She then accepted Siegfried’s marriage proposal during the August 2013 finale of The Bachelorette.

The duo tied the knot in January 2015 and recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. “N I N E years ago today my life changed forever! ❤️ I walked down the aisle to my forever!” Hartsock wrote in a gushing January social media tribute. “It’s been almost a decade of life lessons, growth, hills and valleys but if there’s one thing for certain, I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else. With each passing year our love grows stronger, more vulnerable, and even more tightly intertwined. Always falling forward @chrisrsiegfried ❤️ I love you.”

As one of only a handful of Bachelor franchise success stories, Hartsock is often asked for advice. “I feel like with Chris and I, you know, if we met outside of the show, we would have ended up together anyway,” she exclusively told Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in 2021. “But I think one of the key things — especially with newer couples because they have a different amount of social pressure — I think it’s honestly making the relationship a priority and not becoming famous, like, stop caring about your Instagram followers. And if you love the person, then make that your priority and maybe move away from LA rather than moving to LA.”

Hartsock added that there are “just too many distractions” in the City of Angels. “And if both people are seeking fame, then it’s obviously not going to work because that’s where their priority lies,” she explained.

She and Siegfried are raising their family in Oregon.