Desiree Hartsock Has a Message for Bachelor Couples After Split Surge

2020 was a tough year for Bachelor Nation couples — and 2021 is shaping up to be no different. Desiree Hartsock, meanwhile, recently celebrated six years of marriage with husband Chris Siegfried.

“Six years, it goes fast! I feel like with Chris and I, you know, if we met outside of the show, we would have ended up together anyway,” the season 9 Bachelorette dished on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “But I think one of the key things — especially with newer couples because they have a different amount of social pressure — I think it’s honestly making the relationship a priority and not becoming famous, like, stop caring about your Instagram followers. And if you love the person, then make that your priority and maybe move away from L.A. rather than moving to LA.”

Hartsock added that there are “just too many distractions” in Hollywood.

“And if both people are seeking fame, then it’s obviously not going to work because that’s where their priority lies,” she concluded.

Bachelor season 23’s Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, Bachelorette season 14’s Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, and Bachelor in Paradise season 3’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass were among the couples to split last year. (Season 24 Bachelor Peter Weber also ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, fling with runner-up Madison Prewett and post-show relationship with fifth-place contestant Kelley Flanagan.)

For Hartsock, however, Bachelorette season 7 couple Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum’s breakup was the biggest surprise.

“They’re so great. I mean, I love them as people. And I just wish them the best,” she said. “But I didn’t see that one coming.”

While 16 Bachelor couples remain across every U.S. franchise, Bachelorette season 16 couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss and The Bachelor Present: Listen to Your Heart duo Bri Stauss and Chris Watson both announced their respective relationships were over on Tuesday, January 19.

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” Moss, who proposed to Crawley in August 2020, wrote via Instagram. “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Stauss and Watson, meanwhile, hope to still work together as a musical duo after meeting on the competition show, which aired in 2020.

“With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways. We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness, and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally,” they said in a joint statement on Tuesday. “We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together.”