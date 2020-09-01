Final rose not accepted. In Bachelor Nation, 2020 has consisted of the shocking end to Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, the announcement of a new Bachelorette and then the season being delayed. Once The Bachelorette — with Clare Crawley at its helm — began, she chose to leave and Tayshia Adams was brought in.

Amidst all of that, Matt James was announced as the new Bachelor for a season that won’t air until 2021.

However, Bachelor Nation is all about finding love. Unfortunately, 2020 has seen quite a bit of heartbreak. Such an interesting beginning — like finding love on national television — sometimes ends up being the reason for the split.

“I think one of the biggest issues was me going from one show to the next, with really no time to process,” Chris Randone told Us Weekly exclusively of his split from Krystal Nielson. The pair, who met on Bachelor in Paradise and married in June 2019, announced their split in February. “Because I think after I got eliminated from [Becca Kufrin’s] season [of The Bachelorette], it was only a couple of weeks where I was back on another show. But I traveled back, my sister had a baby, and then I literally was back on a plane to Mexico.”

For others, being in the public eye makes it tougher to handle the split. Kufrin tearfully revealed that she and Garrett Yrigoyen had called it quits in September, via her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“It’s really hard to be sitting here talking with you all today and admitting this because I don’t think anyone is prepped for giving a public statement for a breakup,” she said at the time. “We went on this crazy TV show over two years ago in hopes of finding love, and we were lucky enough that we did,” the season 14 Bachelorette continued. “We really, truly did. I’m so grateful for that opportunity and to have had the two-plus years with Garrett. Like I said, I still have so much love and compassion in my heart for him. Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

Scroll through the gallery below for all the Bachelor Nation couples who called it quits this year.