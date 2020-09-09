Victoria Fuller may have loved the farmer, but she didn’t love the farm. The former Bachelor contestant revealed she is no longer seeing Chris Soules after several months of dating.

“I am just living my best life. We went a separate direction, but I, like, respect him so much and I think he’s an amazing man. I just think that right now, I’m in a different place than he is,” the 26-year-old told Nick Viall on the Wednesday, September 9, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “I’m not moving to Iowa anytime soon, so I just want to focus on me. It’s been so much about other people this year, that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish.”

Fuller added that the twosome still communicate.

“I still talk to him all the time. I think he’s amazing. We are a lot alike, but I just want to focus on myself right now,” she explained. “I’m not a farmer, but I know a lot about f—king corn now.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May that Fuller and Soules, 38, were dating after she traveled to Iowa to stay with him a month prior. The pair were introduced by Kelsey Weier, who lives in Iowa and competed with Fuller on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

“It’s complicated, but at the same time, I’m just living my life,” Fuller told Viall, 39, about the split. “He is an amazing man and he deserves somebody super awesome who’s willing to go to Iowa and live in Iowa and right now, I’m not there yet. Maybe I will be in a couple [of] years.”

After spending time together in his native Arlington, Iowa, Soules and Fuller traveled to see her family in her hometown of Virginia Beach. A source told Us that the duo seemed “genuinely happy” together during an outing to Leaping Lizard Cafe in June.

A month later, Fuller confirmed their romance. Soules, for his part, has never publicly spoken about their relationship. The Dancing With the Stars alum did, however, open up to Us about looking for The One in December 2019.

“I just think you know when you find it,” he said at the time. “I’m getting old enough to kind of learn that it’s just about, like, when it’s time, it will occur. … I used to [have a timeline] a long time ago, but as time goes by, I’m healthy, I’m semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time.”

Bachelor Nation first met Soules on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette. ABC later named him the season 19 Bachelor. While he was briefly engaged to Whitney Bischoff, they went their separate ways several months after the 2015 finale.