Trading roses for tractor rides. Bachelor Nation couple Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are in a great place, according to Kelley Flanagan, who competed on alongside the 26-year-old on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor.

“I think everything’s great and everything’s working out, and I think she’s madly in love with him. Good for both of them,” Flanagan, 28, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview posted on Tuesday, July 14. “That makes me happy.”

The 28-year-old pilot, who has been dating Flanagan since April, also expressed his happiness for his ex, who came in third place on his season.

“I really like Chris,” the Bachelorette alum said. “I met him a couple of times and he’s a really good dude, so I’m really happy for the both of them.”

Us broke the news in May that Soules, 35, and Fuller began “exclusively dating” after she visited him in Arlington, Iowa. Fans speculated that they were quarantining together in April and Us later confirmed they started chatting after he “slid into her DMs.”

The sales rep and the season 19 Bachelor were spotted together last month enjoying lunch at Leaping Lizard Cafe in her hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

“They seemed genuinely happy and were very appreciative of everything,” a staffer at the restaurant told Us exclusively at the time. “They kept saying, ‘This place is so cute!’ They were so pleasant together.”

Soules competed on season 10 of The Bachelorette for Andi Dorfman‘s heart before becoming the Bachelor. During the 2015 finale, he proposed to Whitney Bischoff, but the two split months later. In December 2019, he revealed to Us that he had “given up” on finding The One.

“I just think you know when you find it,” the farmer shared with Us. “I’m getting old enough to kind of learn that it’s just about, like, when it’s time, it will occur. … I used to [have a timeline] a long time ago, but as time goes by, I’m healthy, I’m semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time.”